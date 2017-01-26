Venezuela seeks arrest in Odebrecht bribery probe

Jan 26 Venezuela's chief state prosecutor said on Thursday an arrest warrant was being sought for someone suspected of taking bribes from Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction conglomerate linked to major corruption schemes across Latin America. The company signed a $2 billion leniency deal with U.S., Swiss and Brazilian prosecutors in December for its involvement in a vast bribery and political kickback scheme in 12 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.