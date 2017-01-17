Venezuela debuts new banknotes amid s...

Venezuela debuts new banknotes amid soaring inflation

Venezuelans stood in long ATM lines Monday to take out new, larger-denominated bills that President Nicolas Maduro hopes will help stabilize the crisis-wracked economy. A man shows a new bank note of 5,000 Bolivars outside a bank in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

