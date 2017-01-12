UPDATE 1-Codelco chairman hurt by exp...

UPDATE 1-Codelco chairman hurt by explosive package but 'in good health'

The chairman of Codelco, Chile's state-run copper miner, was being treated in the hospital for minor injuries after receiving a package that exploded at his home on Friday. Oscar Landerretche "is in a good state of health after being a victim today of the explosion of an artifact that he received at his home," said Codelco, the world's largest copper miner.

