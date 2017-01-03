U.S. embassy is no longer accepting Venezuelaa s collapsing currency
Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas have been telling Venezuelans applying for U.S. visas that they will to have pay the processing fees in U.S. dollars. State Department officials said Friday that the embassy stopped accepting Venezuelan bolivars as of Thursday.
