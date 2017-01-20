Twenty Hikers Robbed in Rio de Janeir...

Twenty Hikers Robbed in Rio de Janeiro's Tijuca Forest

A group of about twenty tourists were assaulted while hiking along a trail in the forest of Tijuca National Park yesterday afternoon . According to the PM , they were approached by three armed men, who collected objects from the victims and managed to escape.

