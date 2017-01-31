TRAVELLER: Mark Kemp in Valle de Luna...

TRAVELLER: Mark Kemp in Valle de Luna just outside San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

Mark Kemp, 54, gave up his job as an automation engineer and left his home in Black Notley in January last year before setting off on his 50,000 mile trip. Mark wants to raise A 10,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, after one of his friend's sons was diagnosed with bone cancer aged just 16. A year on from setting off on his journey, Mark has raised A 6,170 for the charity, met up with family members on the other side of the world and had some life affirming experiences along the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Jan 27 Tony 628
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,439,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC