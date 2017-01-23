Tombstones on Rio beach for kids killed by stray bullets
" A Brazilian civil rights organization is placing tombstones on Copacabana Beach to commemorate children killed by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio de Paz group has also spread over the sand a large Brazilian flag with several holes representing bullets.
