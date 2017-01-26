The Tell: Venezuelan authorities arre...

The Tell: Venezuelan authorities arrest 4 bitcoin miners

Venezuelan authorities have arrested four people allegedly involved with a cryptocurrency-mining operation based in a small city about an hour and a half's drive from Caracas, according to local media reports. Three men and one woman with ages ranging from 23 to 57 were charged with cyberfraud and stealing electricity, according to Douglas Rico, director of Venezuela's Criminal Investigations Corps.

Chicago, IL

