The highest waterfall on earth was discovered by accident

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

It is 15 times the height of Niagara Falls, but the highest waterfall in the world, Angel Falls was discovered by accident. On BBC Earth's The Story of Life app, Sir David Attenborough recounts how US man, Jimmie Angel stumbled upon the famous Venezuelan falls.

Chicago, IL

