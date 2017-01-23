Study provides insights into molecula...

Study provides insights into molecular mechanisms of ZIKV infection

Zika virus interferes with the cellular machinery controlling cell division and alters the expression of hundreds of genes guiding the formation and development of neurons and astrocytes, according to findings released on January 23rd 2017 at Scientific Reports . Several evidences indicate that ZIKV infection is associated with microcephaly -- a condition in which baby's head is abnormally small, often because the brain has not developed properly -- and other fetal brain defects.

Chicago, IL

