State in Brazil's North Requests Aid After 26 Killed in Prison Riot

In the aftermath of the prison riot that took place in Natal AlcaA uz State Penitentiary between January 14th and 15th, Rio Grande do Norte's state governor Robinson Faria will travel to BrasA lia today, Tuesday, January 17th, to request security help from Brazil's federal government. Ten prisoners were initially believed dead after the weekend , but violence escalated again yesterday afternoon after military police left the facility.

Chicago, IL

