State funeral held for Greece's slain ambassador to Brazil

Greece's ambassador to Brazil, who was murdered there last month, has been buried with full military and civilian honors normally reserved for government ministers. Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, went missing Dec. 26 in Nova Iguacu, a city near Rio de Janeiro where he had been vacationing with his wife.

