State funeral held for Greece's slain ambassador to Brazil
Greece's ambassador to Brazil, who was murdered there last month, has been buried with full military and civilian honors normally reserved for government ministers. Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, went missing Dec. 26 in Nova Iguacu, a city near Rio de Janeiro where he had been vacationing with his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|6 hr
|beyoncenetworth
|51
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC