Stage Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel '...

Stage Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel 'Terra Sonambula' Visits Rio

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

A stage adaptation of Mozambican writer Mia Couto's acclaimed novel "Terra SonA mbula" , which is touring Brazil for the first time, will show every evening this weekend at Teatro Cacilda Becker. Performances will start at 7PM from tonight, Friday, January 13th and the final performance will take place on Sunday, January 15th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 10 hr Tuan6187 50
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,094 • Total comments across all topics: 277,906,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC