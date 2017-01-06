South America Is Didi Chuxing's Next ...

South America Is Didi Chuxing's Next Conquest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ChinaTechNews.com

The Chinese company reportedly agreed to make a strategic investment in Brazil's largest local shared mobility company 99. No financial details or terms of the deal were released, but Didi will provide strategic technology, product development, operations and business planning, as 99 continues its active expansion across Brazil and the broader Latin American market. 99 offers app-based on-demand private car and taxi-hailing services across 550 cities in Brazil, the world's second fastest-growing internet market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ChinaTechNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC