SmallGEO's First Satellite Hispasat 36W-1 Reaches Orbit

The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite, based on the SmallGEO platform, lifted off on a Soyuz rocket at 01:03 GMT this morning from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. SmallGEO's first flight lifted off today from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite was launched by Soyuz rocket.

