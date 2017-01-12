SmallGEO's First Satellite Hispasat 3...

SmallGEO's First Satellite Hispasat 36W-1 Reaches Orbit

The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite, based on the SmallGEO platform, lifted off on a Soyuz rocket at 01:03 GMT this morning from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. SmallGEO's first flight lifted off today from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite was launched by Soyuz rocket.

