Small cities unprepared for population flood, warns urban expert
As the world's giant cities fill up, the brunt of migration to urban areas will fall on smaller cities that are not ready to deal with big influxes of people, a specialist on Latin America's cities has warned. "The cities that are set to grow are those that are not prepared to grow - the medium and small-sized ones," said Eugene Zapata Garesche, Latin America and Caribbean director for the 100 Resilient Cities initiative.
