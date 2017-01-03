Slain Greek ambassador remembered in ...

Slain Greek ambassador remembered in ceremony in Brazil

" Brazilian authorities have held a remembrance ceremony for the Greek ambassador to the country who was slain last month. Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis went missing Dec. 26 in Nova Iguacu, a city near Rio de Janeiro where he had been vacationing with his wife.

Chicago, IL

