'Skin in the game': Venezuela's Socialist Party is losing its...
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a book with a photo of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a news conference in Venezuela, September 18, 2016. The Socialist Party of Venezuela, first under Hugo Chavez and now under Nicolas Maduro, has held the country's presidency for 18 years, since Chavez swept into office at the end of 1998.
