Severe Bolivian drought hurts crops, threatens capital
But this season, all that could be seen was the straw colour of dried-out stalks that never germinated amid Bolivia's worst drought in 30 years. Nearby a collection of scrawny cows, with their ribs protruding and flaccid udders, grazed on what little vegetation could be found on the sere ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 28
|unblocked games
|46
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC