Russia says continues talks with China over yuan OFZ bonds
Jan 13 Russia continues talks with China over yuan-denominated OFZ treasury bond, Russia's central bank deputy chairman Sergei Shvetsov said on Friday. The talks related to the possible issuance of treasury bonds denominated in the Chinese currency started in 2016.
