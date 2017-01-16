Rio Nightlife Guide for Monday, January 16, 2017

Monday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Tonight, the Leviano bar in Lapa will present Lunes Sessions that will bring the best of Dub, Reggae, Trap, Funk, World Music, Pop Rock among others. On the first floor, DJ Marcelhino MC will be bringing the best of hip hop in addition to the band, Gig Lapa led by musician Gabriel Pensador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.