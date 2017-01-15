Ricardo Lagos, ex-Chile president, ru...

Ricardo Lagos, ex-Chile president, runs to lead country again

Ricardo Lagos, a leading opponent of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet who later went on to serve as president from 2000 to 2006, on Saturday accepted his party's nomination to run in the 2017 presidential election. The 78-year-old, who will represent the center-left Party for Democracy , vowed to improve communication between politicians and the public, invest in infrastructure, push forward with pension and education reform and tackle low productivity.

