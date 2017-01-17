Retired builder, 65, knocks up a biza...

Retired builder, 65, knocks up a bizarre Upside Down house

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

His long-suffering wife Maria said initially: 'I told him not to do it because it sounded like such a crazy idea' But she came round to the idea and the house in Sao Mateus, Brazil, is popular with people taking selfies A bonkers builder in Brazil has knocked up a totally upside down house - with the roof at the bottom and the garden at the top. Windows and doors at the property in Sao Mateus, south east Brazil, are all topsy-turvy with the front door at the top and potted plants either side, installed just for show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC