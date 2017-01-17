Retired builder, 65, knocks up a bizarre Upside Down house

His long-suffering wife Maria said initially: 'I told him not to do it because it sounded like such a crazy idea' But she came round to the idea and the house in Sao Mateus, Brazil, is popular with people taking selfies A bonkers builder in Brazil has knocked up a totally upside down house - with the roof at the bottom and the garden at the top. Windows and doors at the property in Sao Mateus, south east Brazil, are all topsy-turvy with the front door at the top and potted plants either side, installed just for show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.