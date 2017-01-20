Raunchy couple ride naked down street...

Raunchy couple ride naked down street on horseback as passers-by film antics

The video has gone viral after the two were filmed riding the horse while naked down a quiet residential street But it wasn't exactly Lady Godiva reborn - as the pair looked more than a little worse for wear in their birthday suits. The video, taken in Urrao, Antioquia, in Colombia, has gone viral after the two were filmed riding the horse while naked down a quiet residential street one evening.

