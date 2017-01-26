Pregnant wife stabbed to death by rag...

Pregnant wife stabbed to death by raging policeman as supermarket customers try to fight him off

23 hrs ago

Horrifying CCTV has caught the moment a raging policeman stabs his pregnant wife in a packed supermarket as frantic customers try to fight him off. Tragic Angie Katerine Herrera was shopping in a crowded supermarket in her home of Bogota when her off duty policeman husband came storming in.

Chicago, IL

