Pope says will not increase security ...

Pope says will not increase security on travels despite risks

20 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithful from a popemobile as he arrives to celebrate mass in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay, on July 12, 2015. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Andres Stapff says he realizes he may be the target of an attack but that he will continue to travel without bulletproof vehicles or heavy security because he wants to get close to people.

