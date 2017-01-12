Peru: Bribes by Brazilian builder cos...

Peru: Bribes by Brazilian builder cost country $283 million

17 hrs ago

Anti-corruption officials are calling for Peru's three most recent ex-presidents to testify in connection with alleged bribes paid by Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht for inflated contracts that authorities say cost the Andean country $283 million. Comptroller Edgar Alarcon said at a news conference Wednesday that Odebrecht was involved in 23 public works projects since 1998 worth at least $16.9 billion.

