Panoro Minerals Completes Terms of Co...

Panoro Minerals Completes Terms of Community Agreement for Cotabambas Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2017 -- Panoro Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce the completion of an agreement with the Community of Cochapata at its 100% owned Cotabambas Project in Peru.

Chicago, IL

