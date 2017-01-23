Over 150 escape 'semi-open' Brazil pr...

Over 150 escape 'semi-open' Brazil prison; 62 still at large

9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Brazilian authorities say more than 150 prisoners have escaped a so-called semi-open prison during a riot, and more than 60 remain at large. The Department of Penitentiary Administration for Sao Paulo state says Tuesday's riot at the lockup in the city of Bauru began when a guard confronted a prisoner who was using a cellphone.

