Origin Of Deadly Chile Forest Fires Remains Unknown: President

2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said Saturday that the origin of the forest fires that have burned half a million of hectares remains unknown and that a deliberate intent cannot be ruled out, China's Xinhua news agency reported. In the last two weeks, the fires have killed 11 people, destroyed 1,089 homes and sent thousands into shelters.

