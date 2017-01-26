Origin Of Deadly Chile Forest Fires Remains Unknown: President
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said Saturday that the origin of the forest fires that have burned half a million of hectares remains unknown and that a deliberate intent cannot be ruled out, China's Xinhua news agency reported. In the last two weeks, the fires have killed 11 people, destroyed 1,089 homes and sent thousands into shelters.
