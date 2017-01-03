Odebrecht to Pay Peru an Initial $8.9 Million as Graft Scandal Grows
Brazil's Odebrecht SA has agreed to pay Peru an initial 30 million soles in cash as it prepares to disclose details on bribes it gave local officials over a period spanning three presidencies, the attorney general's office said Thursday. The money, to be deposited in the coming days, is just part of what the family-owned engineering conglomerate will pay Peru in a broader settlement with prosecutors as they seek to uncover the people and companies involved in the kickback schemes.
