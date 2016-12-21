No Word of When Brazil's Government W...

No Word of When Brazil's Government Will Help States

Read more: The Rio Times

Brazil's Finance Minister, Henrique Meirelles told reporters on Friday December 30th that the federal government has no estimate of when it will be able to render federal aid to states in critical fiscal situations, such as Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, which have declared financial calamity. "We do not yet have a specific date for this; they are facing a serious problem, but the Union is too, so we must prioritize," said Meirelles.

Chicago, IL

