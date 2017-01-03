No saints among 60 killed in Brazil p...

No saints among 60 killed in Brazil prisons, governor Jose Melo says2 min ago

13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Rio De Janeiro, Jan 4: The governor of a northern Brazilian state is under fire for prison riots in which 60 inmates died. Brazil's bar association is suing the Amazonas state government, accusing it of negligence and a judge has given Governor Jose Melo 72 hours to respond to the accusation.

Chicago, IL

