Niltinho scores Chapecoense's first official goal since air tragedy
The Brazilian club's first competitive goal since last November's plane crash in Colombia was scored by Niltinho on Sunday Niltinho scored Chapecoense's first official goal since the Colombian air tragedy which claimed the lives of 19 of the club's players and coach Caio Junior last November. The plane carrying Chape to Medellin for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional crashed in Cerro Gordo, forcing the club to rebuild ahead of the 2017 season.
