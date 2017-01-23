Nicolas Maduro fired Venezuela's Central Bank chief
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday named a lawmaker as the country's new central bank chief, after reportedly pushing out the former head as the country struggles through a deep economic crisis. Speaking on his weekly television program, Maduro announced he was nominating Ricardo Sanguino to take over from Nelson Merentes, who had handed in his resignation.
