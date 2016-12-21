Neighbours mistook gunman's rampage for fireworks as 13 killed at Brazilian NYE party
A man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed her, their son and at least 10 other people before committing suicide, military police said Sunday. The man was carrying "several firearms," when he attacked the family in Campinas, about 100 kilometres from Brazil's largest city, SA o Paulo, according to Corporal Marta Aurelia.
