My Big Fat Greek Murder

2 hrs ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

The 'crime of passion' murder in Brazil of one of Greece's most respected diplomats has sent shock waves from the Copacabana to the Parthenon. Greek diplomat Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, hadn't even been ambassador to Brazil for a year when he was murdered, stuffed into his rental car, and set on fire by Sergio Moreira, a 29-year-old military police officer who confessed to killing the ambassador and sleeping with the ambassador's 40-year-old wife.

