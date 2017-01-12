Mexico finance minister says economy ...

Mexico finance minister says economy grew about 2.2 pct in 2016

Jan 12 Mexico's economy grew by around 2.2 percent in 2016, finance minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday.

