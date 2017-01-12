Man suspected in videotaping gang rap...

Man suspected in videotaping gang rape arrested in Brazil

" A major news website says police have arrested a man suspected of overseeing and recording a videotape of the gang rape of an 11-year-old girl in Brazil. G1 website says the 20-year-old was arrested after the Tuesday attack, but his detention was not publicized until Saturday.

