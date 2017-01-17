'Lambada' singer found dead in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro - Brazilian singer Loalwa Braz, who became famous for the 1989 global hit "Lambada," was found dead Thursday in a burned car outside Rio de Janeiro, civil police told dpa. The 63-year-old Braz's charred body was found near her home in Saquarema, in the northern state of Rio.

