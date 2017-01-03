Israel denies immigration of 9 Venezu...

Israel denies immigration of 9 Venezuelan Jewish converts

Read more: The Times of Israel

A cohort of nine Venezuelan Jewish converts had their request to make aliyah denied by Israel's Interior Ministry, which claimed their engagement in Jewish communal life has not been sufficient. The applicants, all indigenous Venezuelans who belong to three families, converted to Judaism in 2014 under the auspices of a Conservative rabbinical court.

