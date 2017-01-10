How Venezuela's corrupt socialists ar...

How Venezuela's corrupt socialists are looting the country to death :0

2 hrs ago

Venezuela is no longer a country with a government, institutions and a civil society. It's a geographic area terrorized by a criminal enterprise that pretends to govern, with a civil society made up of two sets of people: accomplices and victims.

Chicago, IL

