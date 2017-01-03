Hollande to visit FARCencampment on official Colombia trip
French President Francois Hollande will visit Colombia in late January, but the visit has drawn criticism from those opposed to the peace deal with FARC. Hollande is planning to visit a FARC demobilization center.
