Hilton to open Bogota hotel in 2018

Hilton has announced plans to open a hotel in Bogota, Colombia, in 2018. The 414-room Hilton Bogota Corferias will be constructed adjacent to the city's Corferias convention center and a new convention facility scheduled to open this year.

