Hemispherx Biopharma Announces Extension of Rintatolimod European...
Hemispherx Biopharma announced today that the rintatolimod European early access program designed to enable access of the compound to ME/CFS patients has been extended to pancreatic cancer patients beginning in the Netherlands. The first patient was dosed and several other patients are in the queue to receive rintatolimod.
