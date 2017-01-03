Hearing of appeal of third-term ruling begins Friday
The hearing of the appeal of the ruling made by now retired Chief Justice Ian Chang that the presidential term-limit is unconstitutional begins on Friday and it is anticipated that the matter will be watched closely as it appears that former president Bharrat Jagdeo is positioning himself to seek a third term. The start of the case comes 17 months after Attorney-General Basil Williams SC and former Speaker of the National Assembly Raphael Trotman appealed the ruling.
