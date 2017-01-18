Grisly gang massacres sweep Brazil's prisons. 100 inmates killed in recent weeks.
Brazilian police used rubber bullets and tear gas on Jan. 17, to break up a renewed clash between drug gangs in the Alcacuz prison. In recent days, at least 26 inmates have been brutally killed there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
