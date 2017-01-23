Gravestones placed on Rio beach to ma...

Gravestones placed on Rio beach to mark children killed by stray bullets

A Brazilian civil rights organisation has placed gravestones on Copacabana Beach to commemorate children killed by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/gravestones-placed-on-rio-beach-to-mark-children-killed-by-stray-bullets-35392136.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35392135.ece/baa8c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-eec404a6-2b73-4b58-a408-f931a23880f2_I1.jpg Signs that bear the names of children killed by stray bullets line Copacabana beach in Rio, Brazil A Brazilian civil rights organisation has placed gravestones on Copacabana Beach to commemorate children killed by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro.

Chicago, IL

