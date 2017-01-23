A Brazilian civil rights organisation has placed gravestones on Copacabana Beach to commemorate children killed by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/gravestones-placed-on-rio-beach-to-mark-children-killed-by-stray-bullets-35392136.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35392135.ece/baa8c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-eec404a6-2b73-4b58-a408-f931a23880f2_I1.jpg Signs that bear the names of children killed by stray bullets line Copacabana beach in Rio, Brazil A Brazilian civil rights organisation has placed gravestones on Copacabana Beach to commemorate children killed by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.