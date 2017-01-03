Get Close to South America's Iguazu W...

Get Close to South America's Iguazu Waterfalls

Welcome to one of the new Seven Natural Wonders of the World, Iguazu Waterfalls , the largest waterfall in the world. The falls are located in northern Argentina on the border with Brazil, and every 30 minutes buses make the short trip across the border to see the site.

Chicago, IL

