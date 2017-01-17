Funeral of major graft probe judge ki...

Funeral of major graft probe judge killed in plane crash

The funeral was being held on Saturday of a Brazilian Supreme Court justice who died in a plane crash after overseeing the investigation of politicians linked to the nation's largest graft scheme. A Navy ship is seen near the wreckage from a plane, which crashed with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who was overseeing a graft investigation into scores of powerful politicians, in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, January 20, 2017.

